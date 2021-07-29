Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 29: Bitcoin trades flat near $39,800; Ether, Dogecoin down

Updated : July 29, 2021 10:05 AM IST

The crypto market was trading mixed Thursday, but largely flat as investors engaged in profit-booking. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is trading flat-to-negative at $39,797 after breaking above $40,000 briefly on Wednesday. The coin has surged nearly 30 percent in the last seven days. Ether was almost a percent lower at $2,291 and almost 17 percent higher for the week. XRP, crypto used by Ripple in its payments network surged to a 5-week high on Wednesday after the company announced it is targeting the $1.8 billion Filipino Remittance Corridor. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $39,695, 24-hour change: 0.42 percent, 7-day change: 24.39 percent

2. Ether: $2283, 24-hour change: -0.82 percent, 7-day change: 15.91 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $312, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 8.04 percent

5. Cardano: $1.27, 24-hour change: 0.29 percent, 7-day change: 9.71 percent

6. XRP: $0.7047, 24-hour change: 9.50 percent, 7-day change: 25.02 percent

7. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

9. Polkadot: $14.52, 24-hour change: 1.54 percent, 7-day change: 21.12 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

