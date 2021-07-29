Cryptocurrency prices on July 29: Bitcoin trades flat near $39,800; Ether, Dogecoin down
Updated : July 29, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The crypto market was trading mixed Thursday, but largely flat as investors engaged in profit-booking. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is trading flat-to-negative at $39,797 after breaking above $40,000 briefly on Wednesday. The coin has surged nearly 30 percent in the last seven days. Ether was almost a percent lower at $2,291 and almost 17 percent higher for the week. XRP, crypto used by Ripple in its payments network surged to a 5-week high on Wednesday after the company announced it is targeting the $1.8 billion Filipino Remittance Corridor. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST):