Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 28: Bitcoin close to $40k, rises 30% in a week; Ether, Dogecoin rally

Updated : July 28, 2021 08:15 AM IST

The crypto market is trading in the green Wednesday, with Bitcoin rising nearly 8 percent and trading very close to the $40k level. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin has risen 30 percent this week. But it is not alone, other coins like Ether and Polkadot have clocked 30 percent gains this week, while Binance Coin, Dogecoin, and Ripple XRP have surged 20 percent this week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:10 IST).

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $39,910, 24-hour change: 7.91 percent, 7-day change: 33.75 percent

2. Ether: $2,311, 24-hour change: 6.46 percent, 7-day change: 29.47 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

4. Binance Coin: $314, 24-hour change: 4.15 percent, 7-day change: 17.57 percent

5. Cardano: $1.29, 24-hour change: 4.69 percent, 7-day change: 21.38 percent

6. XRP: $0.6448, 24-hour change: 4.31 percent, 7-day change: 21.64 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2063, 24-hour change: 4.08 percent, 7-day change: 19.34 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

9. Polkadot: $14.48, 24-hour change: 6.75 percent, 7-day change: 29.97 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

Published : July 28, 2021 08:15 AM IST