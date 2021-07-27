Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 27: Bitcoin above $37k but trades 3% lower; Ether, Dogecoin drop over 5%

Updated : July 27, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading in the green Tuesday even as Bitcoin, world’s largest cryptocurrency jumped 15 percent Monday. Late Monday, Amazon denied a media report saying the company was looking to accept Bitcoin as payments by the end of the year. The report had sent Bitcoin soaring 15 percent Monday before it trimmed gains to trade nearly 3 percent lower at $37,092. Meanwhile, Ether has lost nearly 6 percent and Dogecoin has lost nearly 5 percent. Here are the prices of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (as of 7:55 am) – data sourced from coinmarketcap.com.

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $37,099, 24-hour change: -2.93 percent, 7-day change: 21.63 percent

2. Ether: $1,896, 24-hour change: -6.58 percent, 7-day change: 21.65 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

4. Binance Coin: $303.09, 24-hour change: -5.81 percent, 7-day change: 12.68 percent

5. Cardano: $1.24, 24-hour change: -6.26 percent, 7-day change: 13.49 percent

6. XRP: $0.6194, 24-hour change: -4.79 percent, 7-day change: 15.69 percent

7. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1993, 24-hour change: -5.09 percent, 7-day change: 17.83 percent

9. Polkadot: $13.64, 24-hour change: -7.21 percent, 7-day change: 26.25 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

Published : July 27, 2021 08:02 AM IST