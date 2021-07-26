Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 26: Bitcoin soars 12%, close to $40k; Ether, Dogecoin rally

Updated : July 26, 2021 08:05 AM IST

The crypto market is trading in the green Monday as Bitcoin briefly traded above $39,000 for the first time since June 16, however, the prices have now cooled slightly. It is trading in the green for the sixth consecutive day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has rallied 20 percent in the last seven days. According to reports in City AM, Amazon is considering accepting payments in Bitcoin by the end of the year and may even begin mining its own coin by 2022. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:55 IST):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $38,230, 24-hour change: 12.09 percent, 7-day change: 20.74 percent

2. Ether: $2,299, 24-hour change: 6.70 percent, 7-day change: 21.85 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

4. Binance Coin: $321.76, 24-hour change: 7.74 percent, 7-day change: 7.01 percent

5. Cardano: $1.32, 24-hour change: 8.72 percent, 7-day change: 12.23 percent

6. XRP: $0.6486, 24-hour change: 7.79 percent, 7-day change: 11.37 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2099, 24-hour change: 8.50 percent, 7-day change: 16.91 percent

8. USD Coin: $0.9998, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

9. Polkadot: $14.62, 24-hour change: 9.53 percent, 7-day change: 18.25 percent

10. Binance USD: $0.9998, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.08 percent

