Cryptocurrency prices on July 23: Bitcoin back above $32k; Polkadot up 12%
Updated : July 23, 2021 08:09 AM IST
The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green for a second straight session Friday. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin bounced back from the week's low to trade above $32,000 after Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk said SpaceX owns the digital coin. Ether has also seen a comeback after Musk said he holds the crypto. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 pm IST).