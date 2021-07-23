Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 23: Bitcoin back above $32k; Polkadot up 12%

Updated : July 23, 2021 08:09 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green for a second straight session Friday. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin bounced back from the week's low to trade above $32,000 after Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk said SpaceX owns the digital coin. Ether has also seen a comeback after Musk said he holds the crypto. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 pm IST).

1. Bitcoin: $32,592, 24-hour change: 2.11 percent, 7-day change: 2.10 percent

2. Ether: $2,061, 24-hour change: 4.48 percent, 7-day change: 6.06 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

4. Binance Coin: $295, 24-hour change: 1.94 percent, 7-day change: -8.20 percent

5. Cardano: $1.19, 24-hour change: 3.13 percent, 7-day change: -3.51 percent

6. XRP: $0.5966, 24-hour change: 5.80 percent, 7-day change: -2.44 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.193, 24-hour change: 2.79 percent, 7-day change: 3.93 percent

9. Polkadot: $13.39, 24-hour change: 12.26 percent, 7-day change: 1.97 percent

10. Binance USD: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

