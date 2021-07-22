Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 22: Bitcoin surges 7%, breaks above $30k; Ether, Dogecoin jump 10%

Updated : July 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The crypto market is trading in the green Thursday as Bitcoin recovered from its one-month low and broke back above $30,000 Wednesday. The recovery came after Elon Musk, the chief of SpaceX and Tesla, announced SpaceX holds Bitcoin in its balance sheet. He also said he owns Ether. The announcement contributed to the market recovering, with Ether breaking above $2,000 for the first time since July 14. Bitcoin rose about 7 percent to $31,969 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Ether rose 10 percent to $1,968. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:10 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap:

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $31,875, 24-hour change: 6.71 percent, 7-day change: -2.60 percent

2. Ether: $1,971, 24-hour change: 9.81 percent, 7-day change: -0.90 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $288, 24-hour change: 7.30 percent, 7-day change: -6.12 percent

5. Cardano: $1.16, 24-hour change: 8.18 percent, 7-day change: -7.70 percent

6. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

7. XRP: $0.563, 24-hour change: 5.87 percent, 7-day change: -8.72 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1911, 24-hour change: 9.25 percent, 7-day change: -2.92 percent

9. Polkadot: $11.96, 24-hour change: -7.35 percent, 7-day change: 13.18 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

Published : July 22, 2021 08:17 AM IST