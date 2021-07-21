Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 21: Bitcoin trades flat below $30k; Dogecoin jumps 8%

Updated : July 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST

The crypto market was majorly trading in the green Wednesday, with stable coins in the red. While Bitcoin continues to trade below $30,000, the drop was arrested Wednesday morning. The cryptocurrency was flat at $29,879–rising more than half a percent. Altcoins like Ether and Dogecoin were also trading in the green, with Dogecoin rising almost 8 percent. The global crypto market cap is rising again, after dropping 6 percent Tuesday. Here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap (the data is sourced from CoinMarketCap, as of 9:15 am):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $29,866, 24-hour change: 0.73 percent, 7-day change: -6.18 percent

2. Ether: $1,800, 24-hour change: 3.88 percent, 7-day change: -4.33 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $270, 24-hour change: 3.41 percent, 7-day change: -8.04 percent

5. Cardano: $1.07, 24-hour change: 1.24 percent, 7-day change: -11.87 percent

6. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

7. XRP: $0.5329, 24-hour change: -1.56 percent, 7-day change: -10.00 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1763, 24-hour change: 6.60 percent, 7-day change: -7.14 percent

9. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

10. Polkadot: $11.15, 24-hour change: 4.43 percent, 7-day change: -16.10 percent

