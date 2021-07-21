Cryptocurrency prices on July 21: Bitcoin trades flat below $30k; Dogecoin jumps 8%
Updated : July 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The crypto market was majorly trading in the green Wednesday, with stable coins in the red. While Bitcoin continues to trade below $30,000, the drop was arrested Wednesday morning. The cryptocurrency was flat at $29,879–rising more than half a percent. Altcoins like Ether and Dogecoin were also trading in the green, with Dogecoin rising almost 8 percent. The global crypto market cap is rising again, after dropping 6 percent Tuesday. Here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap (the data is sourced from CoinMarketCap, as of 9:15 am):