Cryptocurrency prices on July 20: Bitcoin trades near $30,000; Polkadot plunges 12%

Updated : July 20, 2021 08:29 AM IST

The crypto market was trading entirely in the red Tuesday as the concerns of rising coronavirus cases caused by delta variant and its threat to the economic recovery drove investors away from risky assets. According to data from CoinShares, Bitcoin investment products and funds registered outflows for a second consecutive week as prices continued to stall. On Tuesday morning, it was testing a key support of $30,000 and was last down 4.10 percent at $30,290. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has slid nearly 9 percent in the last seven days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:25 IST):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $30,285, 24-hour change: -4.09 percent, 7-day change: -8.67 percent

2. Ether: $1,757, 24-hour change: -6.57percent, 7-day change: -13.61 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

4. Binance Coin: $268.55, 24-hour change: -10.16 percent, 7-day change: -15.17 percent

5. Cardano: $1.08, 24-hour change: -7.56 percent, 7-day change: -17.29 percent

6. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

7. XRP: $0.5348, 24-hour change: -8.21 percent, 7-day change: -15.03 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1691, 24-hour change: -5.43 percent, 7-day change: -17.78 percent

9. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

10. Polkadot: $10.82, 24-hour change: -12.24 percent, 7-day change: -27.67 percent

