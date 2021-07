Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 2: Bitcoin slips 4%; Ether, Dogecoin follow

Updated : July 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading in the red on Friday as the selling pressure continued. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has given up $34k support levels and is currently trading 3.22 percent lower at $33,207. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $33,222, 24-hour change: -3.30 percent, 7-day change: -5.58 percent

2. Ether: $2,091, 24-hour change: -4.96 percent, 7-day change: 4.14 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

4. Binance Coin: $284, 24-hour change: -3.85 percent, 7-day change: -8.09 percent

5. Cardano: $1.32, 24-hour change: -2.01 percent, 7-day change: -4.08 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.24, 24-hour change: -1.87 percent, 7-day change: -14.33 percent

6. XRP: $0.65, 24-hour change: -3.89 percent, 7-day change: -4.77 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.13, 24-hour change: -4.18 percent, 7-day change: -7.56 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

