Cryptocurrency prices on July 19: Bitcoin at $31,590; Dogecoin slips 7%

Updated : July 19, 2021 08:35 AM IST

The crypto market was trading broadly in the red on Monday. After an initial buying spurt Friday that took Bitcoin above $32,000, the coin lost steam over the weekend. Though it did not retest $30,000-level, Bitcoin was trading nearly 2 percent lower at $31,567. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency also slipped almost 5 percent to trade at $1,887, while Dogecoin slipped 7 percent to $0.1787. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, as of 8:30 am, as per data from CoinMarketCap:

1. Bitcoin: $31,590, 24-hour change: -1.84 percent, 7-day change: -7.67 percent

2. Ether: $1,883, 24-hour change: -4.86 percent, 7-day change: -12.33 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.04 percent

4. Binance Coin: $299, 24-hour change: -2.88 percent, 7-day change: -8.05 percent

5. Cardano: $1.17, 24-hour change: -3.29 percent, 7-day change: -13.41 percent

6. XRP: $0.5828, 24-hour change: -2.73 percent, 7-day change: -9.14 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.08 percent, 7-day change: 0.04 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1784, 24-hour change: -7.18 percent, 7-day change: -17.57 percent

9. Polkadot: $12.28, 24-hour change: -3.84 percent, 7-day change: -20.61 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.07 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

