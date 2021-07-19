Cryptocurrency prices on July 19: Bitcoin at $31,590; Dogecoin slips 7%
Updated : July 19, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The crypto market was trading broadly in the red on Monday. After an initial buying spurt Friday that took Bitcoin above $32,000, the coin lost steam over the weekend. Though it did not retest $30,000-level, Bitcoin was trading nearly 2 percent lower at $31,567. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency also slipped almost 5 percent to trade at $1,887, while Dogecoin slipped 7 percent to $0.1787. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, as of 8:30 am, as per data from CoinMarketCap: