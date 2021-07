Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 16: Bitcoin, Ether trade in red; Binance Coin rises 4%

Updated : July 16, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The crypto market was trading broadly in the red Friday with Bitcoin sliding by the most in 10 days. Analysts warned Bitcoin might slide further lower as it slid over 3 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $31,866. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $40,008, 24-hour change: -0.96 percent, 7-day change: 21.36 percent

2. Ether: $2,522, 24-hour change: -2.54 percent, 7-day change: 2.30 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $320, 24-hour change: 4.22 percent, 7-day change: 4.67 percent

5. Cardano: $1.24, 24-hour change: -1.51 percent, 7-day change: 5.72 percent

6. XRP: $0.6107, 24-hour change: -0.91 percent, 7-day change: 0.32 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1854, 24-hour change: -5.89 percent, 7-day change: -7.71 percent

9. Polkadot: $13.14, 24-hour change: -4.64 percent, 7-day change: -13.43 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

