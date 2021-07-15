Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 15: Bitcoin, Dogecoin trade flat; Ether jumps 4%

Updated : July 15, 2021 08:31 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading positive-to-flat Thursday. Analysts said it was trading sideways along with traditional assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation. He said he did not see any “substantial progress” in the economic recovery, thereby signalling no imminent change in Fed’s ultra-low-interest rate policies. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin–having lost the $33,000 level–was trading 0.7 percent higher at $32,740. Ether, on the contrary, jumped nearly 4 percent to $1993, losing the $2000 level. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, as of 8:20 am (data sourced from CoinMarketCap):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $32,767, 24-hour change: 0.74 percent, 7-day change: -1.87 percent

2. Ether: $1,993, 24-hour change: 4.16 percent, 7-day change: -12.64 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

4. Binance Coin: $308, 24-hour change: 2.13 percent, 7-day change: 4.84 percent

5. Cardano: $1.25, 24-hour change: 0.59 percent, 7-day change: -10.03 percent

6. XRP: $0.6176, 24-hour change: 1.01 percent, 7-day change: -3.51 percent

7. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1972, 24-hour change: 1.61 percent, 7-day change: -11.16 percent

9. Polkadot: $13.79, 24-hour change: 0.28 percent, 7-day change: -15.46 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.06 percent

Published : July 15, 2021 08:29 AM IST