Cryptocurrency prices on July 14: Bitcoin trades in red; Ether, Dogecoin slide 6%

Updated : July 14, 2021 08:27 AM IST

The crypto market was trading in the red Wednesday after the reports showed US inflation hitting a 13-year high. US Consumer prices rose 5.4 percent in June as compared with a year earlier—the largest monthly gain since August 2008. Bitcoin, the largest digital coin in the world, is considered a hedge against inflation, so it was interesting to see its price reaction to the reports. At 8:15 am, it was trading nearly 2 percent lower at $32,502. Other major digital coins like Ether and Dogecoin also lost over 6 percent in the last 24 hours and over 17 percent in the last seven days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:20 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap:

1. Bitcoin: $32,501, 24-hour change: -2.00 percent, 7-day change: -4.84 percent

2. Ether: $1,911, 24-hour change: -6.07 percent, 7-day change: -17.54 percent

3. Tether: $1, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

4. Binance Coin: $301, 24-hour change: -4.79 percent, 7-day change: -6.98 percent

5. Cardano: $1.24, 24-hour change: -4.94 percent, 7-day change: -12.23 percent

6. Ripple XRP: $0.61, 24-hour change: -3.14 percent, 7-day change: -8.07 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1944, 24-hour change: -5.70 percent, 7-day change: -16.67 percent

9. Polkadot: $13.74, 24-hour change: -8.09 percent, 7-day change: -15.78 percent

10. Uniswap: $18.13, 24-hour change: -7.20 percent, 7-day change: -18.15 percent

