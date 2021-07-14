Cryptocurrency prices on July 14: Bitcoin trades in red; Ether, Dogecoin slide 6%
Updated : July 14, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The crypto market was trading in the red Wednesday after the reports showed US inflation hitting a 13-year high. US Consumer prices rose 5.4 percent in June as compared with a year earlier—the largest monthly gain since August 2008. Bitcoin, the largest digital coin in the world, is considered a hedge against inflation, so it was interesting to see its price reaction to the reports. At 8:15 am, it was trading nearly 2 percent lower at $32,502. Other major digital coins like Ether and Dogecoin also lost over 6 percent in the last 24 hours and over 17 percent in the last seven days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:20 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: