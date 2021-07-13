Cryptocurrency prices on July 13: Bitcoin in red; Ether, Dogecoin retreat 5%
Updated : July 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
The crypto market was broadly trading in the red on Tuesday morning as traders are waiting for a key US inflation report due today. Bitcoin held above $32,000 but the largest cryptocurrency was trading over 3 percent lower at $33,144 at the time of writing. According to data from CryptoCompare, the trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by over 40 percent in June, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing the activity. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:25 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: