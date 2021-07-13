Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 13: Bitcoin in red; Ether, Dogecoin retreat 5%

Updated : July 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading in the red on Tuesday morning as traders are waiting for a key US inflation report due today. Bitcoin held above $32,000 but the largest cryptocurrency was trading over 3 percent lower at $33,144 at the time of writing. According to data from CryptoCompare, the trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by over 40 percent in June, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing the activity. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:25 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap:

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $33,158, 24-hour change: -3.21 percent, 7-day change: -2.23 percent

2. Ether: $2034, 24-hour change: -5.59 percent, 7-day change: -8.89 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

4. Binance Coin: $316, 24-hour change: -3.06 percent, 7-day change: -3.83 percent

5. Cardano: $1.31, 24-hour change: -3.44 percent, 7-day change: -7.99 percent

6. XRP: $0.6294, 24-hour change: -1.91 percent, 7-day change: -5 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.206, 24-hour change: -4.95 percent, 7-day change: -12.10 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

9. Polkadot: $14.95, 24-hour change: -3.57 percent, 7-day change: -2.75 percent

10. Uniswap: $19.51, 24-hour change: -7.22 percent, 7-day change: -8.43 percent

