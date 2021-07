Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 12: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin up 2% after a volatile week

Updated : July 12, 2021 08:31 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading in the green on Monday, with major coins rising 2 percent. After a volatile week, Bitcoin was trading almost 2 percent higher, above the $34k level. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:25 IST):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $34,254, 24-hour change: 1.80 percent, 7-day change: -0.31 percent

2. Ether: $2,155, 24-hour change: 2.31 percent, 7-day change: -4.19 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.06 percent, 7-day change: 0.06 percent

4. Binance Coin: $326, 24-hour change: 2.97 percent, 7-day change: -9.53 percent

5. Cardano: $1.36 24-hour change: 1.37 percent, 7-day change: -4.06 percent

6. XRP: $0.6417, 24-hour change: 2.58 percent, 7-day change: -5.42 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2167, 24-hour change: 1.43 percent, 7-day change: -10.54 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.07 percent, 7-day change: 0.07 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.51, 24-hour change: 1.06 percent, 7-day change: -0.73 percent

10. Uniswap: $21.03, 24-hour change: 4.18 percent, 7-day change: 3.78 percent

Published : July 12, 2021 08:31 AM IST