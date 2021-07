The cryptocurrency market has been on the upswing today, with the XRP token seeing its biggest single-day jump. While the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, at $1.41 trillion, has seen an increase of 4.35 percent, the total crypto market volume, at $73.83 billion, did see a decrease of 5.15 percent.

The XRP token, which is based on the underlying XRP Ledger blockchain, saw an increase of 6.63 percent. The current price of the token is $0.628451, according to Coin Gecko.

The second-highest gains came from Uniswap at 6.12 percent and the highest losses were from Tether which fell by 0.02 percent.

The current price of Bitcoin, which still remains the largest cryptocurrency in the world, was $33,904.94. Bitcoin accounts for nearly half of all of the cryptocurrency at 45.08 percent. While the price has remained stable at this point, it is a far cry from earlier in the year when Bitcoin was soaring at a price of above $64,000.