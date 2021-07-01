Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 1: Bitcoin gives up $36k, slips 4%; Ether jumps 3%

Updated : July 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST

The crypto market was trading mixed on Thursday as investors rushed to book profits. Bitcoin lost some of its steam and dropped 4 percent to $34k levels. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down over 40 percent in April-June period. However, Bitcoin outperformed large altcoins in June – while Bitcoin declined nearly 3 percent in June, altcoins like Ripple XRP, EOS, and Chainlink lost over 30 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:35 pm IST).

1. Bitcoin: $34,355, 24-hour change: -3.71 percent, 7-day change: 5.29 percent

2. Ether: $2,209, 24-hour change: 2.31 percent, 7-day change: 16.22 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.05 percent

4. Binance Coin: $297, 24-hour change: -0.37 percent, 7-day change: 5.14 percent

5. Cardano: $1.34, 24-hour change: -0.35 percent, 7-day change: 8.10 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.24, 24-hour change: -4.65 percent, 7-day change: 8.27 percent

7. XRP: $0.67, 24-hour change: -2.30 percent, 7-day change: 9.16 percent

9. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

8. Polkadot: $15.83, 24-hour change: -3.27 percent, 7-day change: 5.04 percent

10. Uniswap: $18.72, 24-hour change: 1.22 percent, 7-day change: 11.75 percent

