Cryptocurrency Prices on July 1: Bitcoin gives up $36k, slips 4%; Ether jumps 3%
Updated : July 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
The crypto market was trading mixed on Thursday as investors rushed to book profits. Bitcoin lost some of its steam and dropped 4 percent to $34k levels. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down over 40 percent in April-June period. However, Bitcoin outperformed large altcoins in June – while Bitcoin declined nearly 3 percent in June, altcoins like Ripple XRP, EOS, and Chainlink lost over 30 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:35 pm IST).