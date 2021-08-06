Cryptocurrency prices on August 6: Bitcoin retests $40k, underperforms Ether; Uniswap up 10%
Updated : August 06, 2021 08:00 AM IST
The crypto market is trading mixed Friday, with Bitcoin trading at $40,270 – up over 2 percent. Ether, on the other hand, was trading nearly 4 percent higher after the latest hard fork update, also called London, was officially activated on the Ethereum blockchain. After a few months of consolidation, Ether is outperforming Bitcoin. In the past week, while Ether has risen over 14 percent, Bitcoin is up only half a percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:51 am IST):