Cryptocurrency prices on August 5: Bitcoin at $39,799; Ether jumps 8%; Dogecoin follows

Updated : August 05, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The crypto market rebounded and is trading broadly in the green Thursday. Bitcoin has recovered over 4 percent to trade above the $39,000, though it is still half a percent lower for the week. Ether, on the other hand, surged over 8 percent to trade above $2,727. The coin is nearly 20 percent higher for the week. Other altcoins, except stablecoins, are surging in trade today. This came after the SEC Chief Gary Gensler said blockchain revolution started by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 is more than just a fad. It is a real value proposition for the future of the internet. But he said the market needs robust regulatory framework. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:45 am):

1. Bitcoin: $39,799, 24-hour change: 3.53 percent, 7-day change: -0.54 percent

2. Ether: $2,727, 24-hour change: 8.21 percent, 7-day change: 18.54 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

4. Binance Coin: $335.63, 24-hour change: 3.36 percent, 7-day change: 6.89 percent

5. Cardano: $1.38, 24-hour change: 0.45 percent, 7-day change: 7.79 percent

6. XRP: $0.7322, 24-hour change: 1.99 percent, 7-day change: -3.43 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.2017, 24-hour change: 2.20 percent, 7-day change: -2.02 percent

9. Polkadot: $19.10, 24-hour change: 9.08 percent, 7-day change: 31.41 percent

10. Uniswap: $23.42, 24-hour change: 8.83 percent, 7-day change: 23.00 percent

