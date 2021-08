Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on August 3: Bitcoin, Dogecoin down 2%; Ether trades in green

Updated : August 03, 2021 07:58 AM IST

The crypto market is trading mixed but flat Tuesday with Bitcoin—the world’s largest cryptocurrency down 2 percent. Meanwhile, Ether, Polkadot, XRP, and Uniswap are trading in the green and other currencies are in the red. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:50 IST):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $39,016, 24-hour change: -1.54 percent, 7-day change: 5.09 percent

2. Ether: $2,560, 24-hour change: 0.57 percent, 7-day change: 17.29 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.04 percent

4. Binance Coin: $327.78, 24-hour change: -0.22 percent, 7-day change: 8.26 percent

5. Cardano: $1.30, 24-hour change: -1.24 percent, 7-day change: 4.93 percent

6. XRP: $0.73, 24-hour change: 0.75 percent, 7-day change: 17.58 percent

7. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.2019, 24-hour change: -1.34 percent, 7-day change: 1.23 percent

9. Polkadot: $18.22, 24-hour change: 0.54 percent, 7-day change: 33.44 percent

10. Uniswap: $21.95, 24-hour change: 1.85 percent, 7-day change: 20.74 percent

Published : August 03, 2021 07:58 AM IST