Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday amid negative trends in global markets.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.3 percent lower at $21,936.7 at 8:39 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $419.9 billion, while the trade volume was at $26.6 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen a 3.1 percent gain in the past seven days.

A WazirX analyst said, "On the 4-hourly time-frame, the BTC trend has broken out of the ascending channel pattern and is now retesting the resistance levels of the pattern. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300. We could expect a price movement towards the $25,000 level in the coming days."

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex said that buyers should keep up the momentum to continue the upward rally.

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 2.6 percent down at $1,522.5 with market capitalisation of $185.4 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $29.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

The analyst said, "The weekly chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within a descending triangle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout. The next key resistance for ETH-BTCis expected at 0.076."

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 5.4 percent down with a trade volume of $420.2 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading almost four percent lower at $0.00001 while Solana was 3.9 percent down at $38.4 billion.

Indian headline indices made a gap-down start on Monday tracing largely negative trends across other global equities.