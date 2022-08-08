By Asmita Pant

Cryptocurrencies gained on Monday amid negative trends in global markets. The total crypto market capitalisation stood at $1.10 trillion.

The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was trading 1.4 percent up at $23,312.3. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $444.2 billion, while the trade volume was at $15.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

A WazirX analyst said that the next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300 and the next support is expected at $19,000.

Second-largest virtual currency, Ether, was 1.8 percent up at $1,715.2 with a market capitalisation of $207.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

The analyst said, "The weekly trend for ETH-BTC has broken out of the triangle pattern and continues on an upward trend. The next key resistance is expected at 0.078 and next support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.049."

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 2.2 percent up with a trading volume of $197.7 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 1.7 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was 4.1 percent up at $41.4 billion.

Indian headline indices opened in red on Monday.