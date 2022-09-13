By Asmita Pant

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — rose above $22,000. Bitcoin climbed 1.8 percent to $22,176. Its market value stood at $423.7 billion. The trade volume was at $48.3 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday amid gains across global equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion with a volume of $91.02 billion in the past 24 hours.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — fell 2.5 percent to $1,694.6 with a market capitalisation of $206.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $375.6 million. Shiba Inu was trading 1.8 percent lower while Solana jumped 8.7 percent to $38.1 billion.