    cryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $22,000, Ethereum and Shiba Inu fall

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — rose above $22,000. Bitcoin climbed 1.8 percent to $22,176. Its market value stood at $423.7 billion. The trade volume was at $48.3 billion. 

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday amid gains across global equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion with a volume of $91.02 billion in the past 24 hours.
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — fell 2.5 percent to $1,694.6 with a market capitalisation of $206.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.3 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $375.6 million. Shiba Inu was trading 1.8 percent lower while Solana jumped 8.7 percent to $38.1 billion.
    On the domestic front, Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in the green on Tuesday tracing gains across global markets.
    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolana

