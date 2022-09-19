Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ethereum under $1,400 amid losses in global markets

By Asmita Pant

Mini The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 5.4 percent to $18,934.8. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The trade volume was at $31.6 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday, September 19. Bitcoin slid below $19,000 and Ethereum below $1,400 amid largely negative trends in global markets. The global crypto market cap stood at $933.26 billion, with a volume of $65.56 billion in the past 24 hours.

The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 5.4 percent to $18,934.8. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The trade volume was at $31.6 billion. The token has slumped 11.5 percent in the last seven days.

The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slid 10 percent to $1,307.2 with a market capitalisation of $164.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $16.3 billion in the last 24 hours. Ether has plunged as much as 23.7 percent in the last seven days.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) went live on Thursday. The consensus layer of the Beacon Chain and execution layer of Ethereum's Mainnet merged at block 15537393 on September 15. The network will not rely on the proof-of-work consensus method anymore.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 8.3 percent down with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 9.7 percent lower while Solana fell 8.3 percent to $30.8 billion.