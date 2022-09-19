    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ethereum under $1,400 amid losses in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ethereum under $1,400 amid losses in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ethereum under $1,400 amid losses in global markets
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 5.4 percent to $18,934.8. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The trade volume was at $31.6 billion.

    Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday, September 19. Bitcoin slid below $19,000 and Ethereum below $1,400 amid largely negative trends in global markets. The global crypto market cap stood at $933.26 billion, with a volume of $65.56 billion in the past 24 hours.
    The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 5.4 percent to $18,934.8. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The trade volume was at $31.6 billion. The token has slumped 11.5 percent in the last seven days.
    The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slid 10 percent to $1,307.2 with a market capitalisation of $164.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $16.3 billion in the last 24 hours. Ether has plunged as much as 23.7 percent in the last seven days.
    EthereumPoW (ETHW) went live on Thursday. The consensus layer of the Beacon Chain and execution layer of Ethereum's Mainnet merged at block 15537393 on September 15. The network will not rely on the proof-of-work consensus method anymore.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 8.3 percent down with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 9.7 percent lower while Solana fell 8.3 percent to $30.8 billion.
    On the domestic front, Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to make a mute start on Monday, tracing largely negative moves across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolana

    Next Article

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng