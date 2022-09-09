By Asmita Pant

Mini Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — maintained ground above $19,000. Bitcoin rose almost one percent to $19,424.2. Its market value stood at $371.4 billion. The trade volume was at $32.8 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies gained on Friday mirroring positive trends in global equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $986.4 billion with a volume of $72.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — also jumped almost one percent to $1,641.5 with a market capitalisation of $200.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 1.6 percent up with a trading volume of $283.7 million. Shiba Inu was trading 0.4 percent higher while Solana was trading 5.2 percent higher at $34.1 billion.