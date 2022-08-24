    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency Newscryptocurrency prices bitcoin ether dogecoin shiba inu solana 14578111.htm

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls, Ether gains amid negative trends in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls, Ether gains amid negative trends in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls, Ether gains amid negative trends in global markets
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 0.55 percent to $21,327.1. Its market value stood at $408.6 billion. The trade volume was at $31.2 billion. 

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed on Wednesday amid largely negative trends in domestic equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion with a volume of $68.3 billion in the past 24 hours.
    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 0.55 percent to $21,327.1. Its market value stood at $408.6 billion. The trade volume was at $31.2 billion.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex - A Global Crypto Investing Platform said, "If BTC can break out of its current level, we can expect it to break above its recent resistance at $21,744. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also made a false breakout above the $1,600 level. If the price of ETH can hold above this vital level, bulls might get a chance to seize the initiative. The following critical level of ETH would be $1,700."
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 1.3 percent up at $1,634.1 with a market capitalisation of $200 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.2 in the last 24 hours.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 1.4 percent down with a trading volume of $325.4 million. Shiba Inu was trading 0.2 percent higher at $0.000013 while Solana was 0.6 percent lower at $35.1 billion.
    The Indian financial market opened in red in choppy trade on Wednesday.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesEthereum

    Next Article

    NFTs rarely offer intellectual property rights to underlying art, says report

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng