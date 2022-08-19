By Asmita Pant

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday for the third straight session amid negative trends in global markets. Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 7.2 percent to $21,772.7. Its market value stood at $415.8 billion. The trade volume was at $31.3 billion.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 5.9 percent down at $1,739.9 with a market capitalisation of $211.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $20.2 in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 13.7 percent down with a trading volume of $924.3 million. Shiba Inu was trading 12.8 percent lower at $0.000013 while Solana was 11.3 percent down at $36.3 billion.

