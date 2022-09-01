By Asmita Pant

Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday amid negative trends in global markets. The global crypto market cap stood at $973.5 billion with a volume of $64.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 1.2 percent to $19,936.3. Its market value stood at $382 billion. The trade volume was at $31 billion.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "If the selling pressure continues and BTC closes below the $20,200 level, we might see BTC re-test the $20,000 mark soon. The price of BTC has dropped by more than 60 percent this year, while Ethereum has managed to surge in anticipation of the Merge. The upgrades will likely bring some clarity to its value proposition."

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 1.2 percent down at $1,550.7 with a market capitalisation of $189.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.7 in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 2.8 percent down with a trading volume of $310.1 million. Shiba Inu was trading 1.8 percent lower at $0.000012 while Solana was 3.1 percent down at $31.2 billion.

