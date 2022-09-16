Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 and Ether below $1,500 as ETHW goes live

By Asmita Pant

Mini The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.3 percent to $19,728.8. Its market value stood at $377.9 billion. The trade volume was at $36 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday, September 16. Bitcoin slid below $20,000 and Ethereum below $1,500 amid largely negative trends in global markets. The global crypto market cap stood at $961.02 billion, with a volume of $84.82 billion in the past 24 hours.

The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.3 percent to $19,728.8. Its market value stood at $377.9 billion. The trade volume was at $36 billion. The token has gained almost 2 percent in the last seven days.

The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 9.9 percent to $1,467.4 with a market capitalisation of $179.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $26.5 billion in the last 24 hours. Ether has fallen as much as 10.1 percent in the last seven days.

The fall comes as EthereumPoW (ETHW) went live a day before. The consensus layer of the Beacon Chain and execution layer of Ethereum's Mainnet merged at block 15537393 on September 15. The network will not rely on the proof-of-work consensus method anymore.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 3.4 percent down with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 4.5 percent lower while Solana fell 3.5 percent to $32.7 billion.