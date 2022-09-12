By Asmita Pant

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday amid positive trends in global equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion with a volume of $71.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — maintained ground above $21,000. Bitcoin rose almost one percent to $21,830.6. Its market value stood at $421.5 billion. The trade volume was at $37.2 billion. The token has climbed 10.9 in the past seven days.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said "If the price of BTC can close above its current level at $21,700, we could soon see it rally towards the $24,000 level this week. But if it fails to break this region, we might see it retest the $20,700 level."

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — fell 1.4 percent to $1,737.3 with a market capitalisation of $215.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $13.3 billion in the last 24 hours. Ethereum has surged 11.9 percent.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "If sellers cannot seize the current level, there is a chance to see a test of the $1,819 level shortly."

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 1.9 percent down with a trading volume of $343.9 million. Shiba Inu was trading almost a percent lower while Solana was trading 0.9 percent higher at $35.4 billion.