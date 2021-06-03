Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin stabilises after a wild May, Dogecoin soars

Updated : June 03, 2021 11:05 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market is recovering from the volatile correction of last month. Almost all digital coins were trading in the green, led by Polkadot and Dogecoin, both rising as much as 15 percent. Bitcoin 2021 conferences will begin in Miami on Thursday and investors are looking forward to it, as bitcoin-related conferences seem to have a possible positive effect on the price movement (an unproven theory). Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 10:50 am IST).

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $37,635, 24-hour change: 2.83 percent, 7-day change: 0.05 percent

2. Ether: $2,688, 24-hour change: 6.03 percent, 7-day change: 4.30 percent

3. Binance Coin: $416, 24-hour change: 15.24 percent, 7-day change: 19.31 percent

4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.15 percent

5. Cardano: $1.78, 24-hour change: 1.41 percent, 7-day change: 7.25 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.4351, 24-hour change: 17.58 percent, 7-day change: 30.79 percent

7. XRP: $1.03, 24-hour change: 2.77 percent, 7-day change: 7.75 percent

8. Polkadot: $27.61, 24-hour change: 16.63 percent, 7-day change: 23.24 percent

9. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

10. Uniswap: $28.27, 24-hour change: 4.44 percent, 7-day change: 4.80 percent

Published : June 03, 2021 11:03 AM IST