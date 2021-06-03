Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin stabilises after a wild May, Dogecoin soars
Updated : June 03, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The cryptocurrency market is recovering from the volatile correction of last month. Almost all digital coins were trading in the green, led by Polkadot and Dogecoin, both rising as much as 15 percent. Bitcoin 2021 conferences will begin in Miami on Thursday and investors are looking forward to it, as bitcoin-related conferences seem to have a possible positive effect on the price movement (an unproven theory). Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 10:50 am IST).