Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls but continues to be above $20,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solna and Polygon edge lower

Mini Major cryptocurrencies extended gains/losses on Friday. Bitcoin prices declined, but remained above the crucial $20,000.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell by 0.8 percent to $20,027 . Its market value stood at $383 billion. The trade volume was at $31.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 0.16 percent to $1356.5 with a market capitalisation of $166.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $10.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.27 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $8.5 billion. The trade volume was at $388.6 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 1.91 percent to $33.7 with a market capitalisation of $11.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $667.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.77 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $197.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.06 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $303.7 million in the last 24 hours.