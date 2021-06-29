Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on June 29: Bitcoin, Dogecoin trade flat; Ether surges 6 percent

Updated : June 29, 2021 08:36 AM IST

The crypto market was trading mixed on Tuesday, with Bitcoin flat at $34,311. The market seems to have shrugged off the regulatory crackdown in the UK and China. On Monday, UK’s financial regulator warned that Binance Markets Ltd is not allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written permission. The announcement came after a near 13 percent drop over the weekend. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST).

1. Bitcoin: $34,315, 24-hour change: -0.25 percent, 7-day change: 4.49 percent

2. Ether: $2088, 24-hour change: 5.98 percent, 7-day change: 6.28 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.05 percent

4. Binance Coin: $292, 24-hour change: 1.65 percent, 7-day change: 2.31 percent

5. Cardano: $1.32, 24-hour change: 0.32 percent, 7-day change: 6.50 percent

7. XRP: $0.647, 24-hour change: 1.39 percent, 7-day change: 2.30 percent

8. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.98, 24-hour change: 6.94 percent, 7-day change: 3.69 percent

10. Uniswap: $17.92, 24-hour change: 5.58 percent, 7-day change: 6.78 percent

