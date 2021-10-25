Cryptocurrency price change over the week 

The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green, with overall gains of 1.29 percent. The total market cap stood at $2.58 trillion. Solana and Ether posted a great week while Bitcoin and Cardano were trading in the red over the past seven days. Here is how the top 10 cryptocurrencies are performing (data sourced from coin market cap).

Bitcoin

Price: $62,096.62, 24-hour change: 1.73 percent, 7-day change: -0.27 percent

Ethereum

Price: $4,141.11, 24-hour change: 0.66 percent, 7-day change: 7.36 percent

Cardano

Price: $2.14, 24-hour change: -0.72 percent, 7-day change: -0.58 percent

Tether

Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

Solana

Price: $203.37, 24-hour change: 4.17 percent, 7-day change: 27.20 percent

XRP

Price: $1.09, 24-hour change: 0.15 percent, 7-day change: 0.18 percent

Polkadot

Price: $43.36, 24-hour change: -0.63 percent, 7-day change: 2.18 percent

Dogecoin

Price: $0.27, 24-hour change: 7.68 percent, 7-day change: 12.89 percent

USD Coin

Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent