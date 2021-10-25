0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cryptocurrency price change over the week 

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Solana and Ether posted a great week while Bitcoin and Cardano were trading in the red over the past seven days.

Cryptocurrency price change over the week 
The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green, with overall gains of 1.29 percent. The total market cap stood at $2.58 trillion. Solana and Ether posted a great week while Bitcoin and Cardano were trading in the red over the past seven days. Here is how the top 10 cryptocurrencies are performing (data sourced from coin market cap).
 
Bitcoin
 
Price: $62,096.62, 24-hour change: 1.73 percent, 7-day change: -0.27 percent
 
Ethereum
 
Price: $4,141.11, 24-hour change: 0.66 percent, 7-day change: 7.36 percent
 
Cardano
 
Price: $2.14, 24-hour change: -0.72 percent, 7-day change: -0.58 percent
 
Tether
 
Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent
 
Solana
 
Price: $203.37, 24-hour change: 4.17 percent, 7-day change: 27.20 percent
 
XRP
 
Price: $1.09, 24-hour change: 0.15 percent, 7-day change: 0.18 percent
 
Polkadot
 
Price: $43.36, 24-hour change: -0.63 percent, 7-day change: 2.18 percent
 
Dogecoin
 
Price: $0.27, 24-hour change: 7.68 percent, 7-day change: 12.89 percent
 
USD Coin
 
Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent
(Edited by : Dipti Sharma)
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty50 near 18,100; ICICI Bank up 11%, PVR 7%

Next Article

Yes Bank expects Q3FY22 slippages to be less than Rs 1,000 crore; eyes inorganic growth opportunity

next story