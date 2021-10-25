Cryptocurrency price change over the week 

The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green, with overall gains of 1.29 percent. The total market cap stood at $2.58 trillion. Solana and Ether posted a great week while Bitcoin and Cardano were trading in the red over the past seven days. Here is how the top 10 cryptocurrencies are performing (data sourced from coin market cap).
Bitcoin
Price: $62,096.62, 24-hour change: 1.73 percent, 7-day change: -0.27 percent
Ethereum
Price: $4,141.11, 24-hour change: 0.66 percent, 7-day change: 7.36 percent
Cardano
Price: $2.14, 24-hour change: -0.72 percent, 7-day change: -0.58 percent
Tether
Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent
Solana
Price: $203.37, 24-hour change: 4.17 percent, 7-day change: 27.20 percent
XRP
Price: $1.09, 24-hour change: 0.15 percent, 7-day change: 0.18 percent
Polkadot
Price: $43.36, 24-hour change: -0.63 percent, 7-day change: 2.18 percent
Dogecoin
Price: $0.27, 24-hour change: 7.68 percent, 7-day change: 12.89 percent
USD Coin
Price: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent
(Edited by : Dipti Sharma)