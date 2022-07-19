    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin gains over 3% to touch 1-month high, Ether up 8%

    Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin gains over 3% to touch 1-month high, Ether up 8%

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bitcoin was trading 3.7 percent higher at $22,097.9 at 8:20 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $422.2 billion, while the trade volume was at $45.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin gains over 3% to touch 1-month high, Ether up 8%
    Most cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday amid largely negative trends across major global markets.
    World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin breached the $22,000 level to hit a one month high. It was trading 3.7 percent higher at $22,097.9 at 8:20 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $422.2 billion, while the trade volume was at $45.8 billion in the past 24 hours.
    A WazirX analyst said, “The 12-hourly chart for BTC has broken out of the channel pattern. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300 and an immediate support level is expected at $17,700. The daily RSI continues to remain in a healthy zone above the level of 50. We could expect the uptrend to continue in the coming weeks.”
    Second-largest virtual currency Ether was up 8.1 percent at $1,526.7 with market capitalisation of $185.2 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $31.2 billion in the last 24 hours.
    On Ethereum, the WazirX analyst said, “On the daily time-frame, the trend for Ethereum has broken out of the descending channel pattern. The next key resistance for Ethereum is expected at $1,740.”
    Meme crypto Dogecoin was 4.2 percent up with a trade volume of $630.2 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 5.5 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was almost one percent up at $43.5 billion.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, “If bulls can sustain the momentum, Ethereum could reach the US$2,000 mark. If not, we can expect a retracement.”
    Indian headline indices made a gap-down start on Tuesday tracing losses across major other Asian equities.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Private blockchain and their use cases

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng