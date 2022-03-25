0

Cryptocurrency Podcast: The future of events in Metaverse

By Manisha Gupta
Tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast as CNBC-Tv18's Manisha Gupta talks to Rohit Kundliwal, Cryptocurrency Marketing Manager at WazirX, and Sai Krishna, VK- Founder at Scapic, about the future of the events in the metaverse.

The Metaverse is rapidly changing the landscape of interactive media and communication.
Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rohit Kundliwal, Cryptocurrency Marketing Manager at WazirX, and Sai Krishna, VK- Founder at Scapic, about the future of the events in the metaverse.
They talk about the potential of events in the metaverse and how the metaverse is bridging generational gaps with offerings that span across age groups and social groups.
To learn how this promising technology will become more immersive and engaging, akin to in-person meetings, tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast

