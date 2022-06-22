Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homecryptocurrency Newscryptocurrency podcast revisiting your crypto portfolio 13903882.htm

Cryptocurrency Podcast: Revisiting your crypto portfolio

Cryptocurrency Podcast: Revisiting your crypto portfolio

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

In this podcast, experts gauge how one must revisit their crypto investments and balance their portfolios as per market conditions. Tune in -

Cryptocurrency Podcast: Revisiting your crypto portfolio
The current crypto markets are driving many investors to comprehend whether to book profits or buy the dip. However, this bear run for the crypto markets has much in store for those looking to gain long-term returns from their investments.
In this podcast presented by WazirX & CNBCTV18.com, Manisha Gupta speaks to Budhil Vyas, Crypto influencer and data scientist and Anuj Chaudhary, senior blockchain and crypto analyst, to gauge how one must revisit their crypto investments and balance their portfolios as per market conditions. Tune in to the conversation to know more.
Disclaimer:
Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.
Note: This is a partnered post.
Tags
Next Article

Now bet against Bitcoin with BITI, an ETF designed to short the largest cryptocurrency in the world

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More