Cryptocurrency Podcast: Revisiting your crypto portfolio

The current crypto markets are driving many investors to comprehend whether to book profits or buy the dip. However, this bear run for the crypto markets has much in store for those looking to gain long-term returns from their investments.

In this podcast presented by WazirX & CNBCTV18.com, Manisha Gupta speaks to Budhil Vyas, Crypto influencer and data scientist and Anuj Chaudhary, senior blockchain and crypto analyst, to gauge how one must revisit their crypto investments and balance their portfolios as per market conditions. Tune in to the conversation to know more.

Disclaimer:

Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.

Note: This is a partnered post.