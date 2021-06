Cryptocurrencies are the talk of almost every investment show and many of you must be mulling on whether or not to join the crypto bandwagon. But if you are beginner and are worried about the volatility in cryptocurrencies, this podcast will surely help.

While there is a risk, the returns of investing in digital currency are multifold. In this pilot episode of CNBC-TV18's Cryptocurrency Podcast, in association with Wazirx, Manisha Gupta talks to Kashif Raza, co-founder of Crypto Kanoon, to decode the volatile moves that cryptocurrencies have witnessed in recent weeks.

But, according to Raza, "Volatility is the biggest advertiser for cryptocurrency... it plays the role of an invitation."

There are 150 million users in the crypto space, said Raza and explained that the user base of the currency, which is nearly 10-11 years old, is similar to that of the internet back in 1997.

So in the crypto space, "we are in 1997 of internet", he explained.

Noting that in December 2016, Bitcoin had a market cap of $16 billion and its current cap is $650 billion, Raza highlights the growth of digital currencies and how with every passing year, bitcoin value and so will its market cap.

Tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast as Raza shares tips on what beginners should keep in mind, while investing in digital currencies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.