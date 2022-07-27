    Home

    cryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency Podcast: NFTs beyond the JPEG trend

    By Manisha Gupta
    CNBC-TV18 speaks to Shivam Chuuneja, Head of Partnerships at ZionVerse and Sandesh Suvarna, VP at WazirX NFT Marketplace, focusing on NFTs and their potential beyond the JPEG trend. Tune in:

    NFTs had an unprecedented rise last year calling into question their sustenance in the market.
    Surprisingly, unlike all the other markets, NFTs are still intact in the bear market and doing well.
    Manisha Gupta of CNBCTV18.com spoke to Shivam Chuuneja, Head of Partnerships at ZionVerse and Sandesh Suvarna, VP at WazirX NFT Marketplace, focusing on NFTs and their potential beyond the JPEG trend.
    They talk about the present and future use cases of NFTs both in and beyond gaming and art, their high prices and the utility of perception.
    Tune in to this special podcast presented by WazirX and CNBCTV18.com to know more.
    Disclaimer:
    Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.
    Note: This is a partnered post.
