Cryptocurrency podcast: Looking at cryptocurrency as a retirement plan for millennials

Cryptocurrency podcast: In the age of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets, the concept of investment has changed rapidly. Tune in to listen to experts' views on opportunities of investing in crypto as a retirement option for millenials

The younger generations have a vastly different relationship with money as compared to the generations that have come before them. In the age of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other Blockchain assets, the concept of investment has changed rapidly.

With these changing investment strategies, retirement planning for millennials has taken a new shape.

In this special podcast presented by CNBC-TV18 in association with WazirX, Manisha Gupta is joined by Raj A Kapoor, Founder & CEO, India Blockchain Alliance, and Rohit Kundliwala, Cryptocurrency Marketing Manager at WazirX to discuss the opportunities of investing in crypto as a retirement option for this generation.

Tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast to know more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Note: This is a partnered post.