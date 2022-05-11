Cryptocurrency Podcast: Growing influencer market in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrency Podcast: Tune in as CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta discusses with Rohit Kundliwal, Marketing Manager, WazirX and Pranav Panpalia, Founder & Mentor, OpraahFx and OP Gaming how Metaverse provides an immersive and experiential platform for influencers, brands and innovators alike

Digital influencers today are constantly expanding their horizons to engage with a larger audience. Their presence on all possible digital platforms to find new followers is a mandate if they plan to keep growing. The Metaverse is one such platform that is garnering the attention of influencers in their zeal to find new users.

Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rohit Kundliwal, Marketing Manager, WazirX and Pranav Panpalia, Founder & Mentor, OpraahFx and OP Gaming to discuss the growing influencer marketing in the Metaverse.

Influencer marketing is a fast-growing industry that captures the attention of internet users swiftly and ensures that brands get enough exposure and valuable visibility, provided the right ambassadors take charge of engaging followers with the campaign.

Tune in to this podcast to find out how Metaverse provides a more immersive and experiential platform for influencers, brands and innovators alike

