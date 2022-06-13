Cryptocurrency Podcast | Detaching From Reality — Why You Should Continue Investing In Crypto

The volatility of the crypto markets has led to some serious insecurities among investors, and this has been exacerbated by the fluctuating stance of regulatory authorities on the legalisation and taxation of the product.

While navigating these markets has been challenging, a better understanding of crypto markets and how to safeguard one’s investments by experts can provide the guidance most investors need today.

In this special podcast presented by CNBCTV18.com in association with WazirX, hosted by Manisha Gupta, the discussion explored how investors can detach from the hullabaloo around the market fluctuations, and take a fresh look at their crypto portfolios.

Tune in to her in conversation with Shivam Chhuneja- Head Of Partnerships at ZionVerse and the Growth Marketing, Tech and Finance expert as well as Subham Kejriwal, OTC Desk Executive at WazirX to know more.

Disclaimer:

Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.

Note: This is a partnered post.