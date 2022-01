Cryptocurrency Podcast: In this edition, Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vatsal Kanakiya, Principal and CTO, 100X and Rashmi R Padhy, VP-Biz Operations, WazirX about how blockchain assets can be incorporated into traditional portfolios. Tune in!

Blockchain assets have taken over all investment-related conversations lately, especially since non-fungible tokens (NFTs) hit the market. But not all portfolios are ready yet to include blockchain assets in the mix.

By balancing the assets in one’s portfolio, some room can be made for crypto and NFT investments, based on the investor’s goals and risk appetite. However, it is recommended that investors manage their risk appetites before investing in the volatile markets of blockchain assets.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

