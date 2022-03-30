Cryptocurrency Podcast: Are these Altcoins on your radar?

Tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast as Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 gets in conversation with Tarusha Mittal- COO and CO-Founder at UniFarm and Rashmi R Padhy- VP, Biz Operations at WazirX about recent trends and categories surrounding altcoins and their future.

;

At CNBCTV18.com, we have been tracking the fervour and popularisation of various cryptocurrencies closely.

Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 spoke to Tarusha Mittal- COO and CO-Founder at UniFarm and Rashmi R Padhy- VP, Biz Operations at WazirX about recent trends and categories surrounding altcoins and their future.

Although Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular forms of cryptocurrencies today–amounting to over 60 percent of the market share– many other altcoins have shown the potential for massive growth. This episode deeps dive into how investors can make an informed decision before investing in these altcoins.

Tune in to Cryptocurrency Podcast to know more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Note: This is a partnered post.