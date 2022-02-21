Cryptocurrency Podcast: A deep dive into the future of metaverse

Cryptocurrency Podcast: Tune in as Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 discusses with Kaavya Prasad, COO & Co-Founder, Lumoslabs, and Aritra Sarkhel, Director- Public Policy, Government Affairs and Content- WazirX, the upcoming trends of the metaverse.

The metaverse is a fascinating phenomenon that is gaining the interest of blockchain and tech enthusiasts alike. With the influx of the performance and events industry into the metaverse, virtual large-scale has become a new ‘reality’.

Tracing the upcoming trends of the metaverse, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Kaavya Prasad, COO & Co-Founder, Lumoslabs, and Aritra Sarkhel, Director- Public Policy, Government Affairs and Content- WazirX on this special podcast. Tune in to listen to the whole conversation.

