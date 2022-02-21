0

Cryptocurrency Podcast: A deep dive into the future of metaverse

By CNBCTV18.com
Cryptocurrency Podcast: Tune in as Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 discusses with Kaavya Prasad, COO & Co-Founder, Lumoslabs, and Aritra Sarkhel, Director- Public Policy, Government Affairs and Content- WazirX, the upcoming trends of the metaverse.

Cryptocurrency Podcast: A deep dive into the future of metaverse
The metaverse is a fascinating phenomenon that is gaining the interest of blockchain and tech enthusiasts alike. With the influx of the performance and events industry into the metaverse, virtual large-scale has become a new ‘reality’.
Tracing the upcoming trends of the metaverse, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Kaavya Prasad, COO & Co-Founder, Lumoslabs, and Aritra Sarkhel, Director- Public Policy, Government Affairs and Content- WazirX on this special podcast. Tune in to listen to the whole conversation.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Note: This is a partnered post.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
