Manisha Gupta of CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sandesh Suvarna- VP, NFT Marketplace at WazirX and Praphul Chandra- Founder and Chief Scientist at Koinearth about the frenzy around non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and what Indian investors should expect from this special type of tokens.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital assets that usually represent art, collectibles, and in-game items, and are generally encoded within smart contracts on a blockchain. Just like crypto, NFTs can be traded online.

In this episode of the Cryptocurrency Podcast, Suvarna and Chandra talk about what makes NFT a lucrative investment option, especially for millennials, and how Bollywood’s penetration in the NFT market has made it more irresistible to many.

