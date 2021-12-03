Cryptocurrency not to be banned; SEBI to regulate it, says report

The Centre has put to rest fears of a complete crackdown on cryptocurrency as a special note from the Union Cabinet on the proposed bill specifies regulation and not a complete ban, NDTV reported.

According to NDTV, that has access to the note, cryptocurrency will be described as crypto-asset and will not be recognised as legal currency. These crypto-assets will be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said the report.

SEBI may also be given the power to impose a fine -- in the range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore -- on those found violating the exchange provisions. The offenders can also be sent to jail for up to one and a half years, the report mentioned.

Those who hold crypto-assets will be given time to declare the same.

Besides, the proposed digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will most likely not be a part of the new crypto bill. Nonetheless, the central bank is expected to regulate issues related to cryptocurrency.

Further, to ensure that crypto-assets are not used for terror-related activities, the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are also likely to apply with suitable amendments.

The development comes a few days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country and that the risk of cryptocurrency going in the wrong hands is being monitored.