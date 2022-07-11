Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies extend losses amid mixed cues across global markets; Bitcoin, Ether fall by over 3%

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Bitcoin was trading 3.4 percent lower at $20,574.2 at 8:13 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $393.4 billion, while the trade volume was at $28.18 billion in the past 24 hours.

Major Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday amid mixed cues across global markets. The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $916.9 billion and trade volume in the past 24 hours was $54.5 billion.
World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 3.4 percent lower at $20,574.2 at 8:13 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $393.4 billion, while the trade volume was at $28.18 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen a positive change of 7.5 percent in the past seven days.
Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex said, "If bulls can keep the bar above the US$21,000 level , we might see sharp upward moves. If sellers take over the BTC, we might likely see a bearish trend this week."
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 3.1 percent down at $1,153.8 with market capitalisation of $140.55 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $20.7 billion in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum grew 8.1 percent.
A WazirX analyst said, "The weekly chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within an ascending channel pattern, trading at the support levels."
Source: WazirX
Meme crypto Dogecoin was 3.9 percent down with a trade volume of $308.4 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 1.8 percent lower at $0.00001 while Solana was 4.7 percent down at $35.6 billion.
Indian headline indices opened lower on Monday amid negative trends in most other Asian equities.
